Gambia: The Relevance of the TRRC

In a normal justice system, no one can compel an accused person to implicate himself or herself. The accused person is presumed innocent and does not have to acknowledge guilt. The burden is on the prosecution to prove a case beyond reasonable doubt. Truth and reconciliation commission aims to eradicate any fear of giving evidence so that perpetrators would freely and voluntarily explain what they have done so that the victims or their loved ones will know the truth. No one should agitate the victims or their loved ones to seek revenge. They should be left to think and act on the basis of their conscience and be guided by counselling to reach decisions that they could live with.