Liberia: CDI, Redd+ Train 25 Community Residents in Forest Management Benefits

The Community Development Initiative (CDI), a non-governmental organization (NGO) with support from the World Bank, and implemented by Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and forest Degradation (REDD+) will today complete a-three day training in forest management benefit in Grand Cape Mount County.

The training brought together 25 community dwellers from across three communities and it was held with the objective to refresh residents' knowledge, create awareness, and practices toward promoting and improving local forest management that has huge future benefits.

The objective of the training is consistent with a broader global vision of REDD+ as a performance-based incentive mechanism, which will financially reward developing countries that are able to reduce emission or increase carbon sequestration from forest-based activities.

The mission is to do a comparative analysis of the two landscapes to ascertain available forest resources within the two landscapes that warrant REDD+ benefit-sharing support for informed decision to be recommended by CDI to policymakers for future support to communities.

In a presentation, Moses B. Jaygbah Jr., said the project aims to provide policy options and guidance for the design, development, and implementation of REDD+ benefit-sharing mechanisms on conditional rewards for reducing carbon emissions; it requires a system to designate who gets rewarded, why, under what conditions in what proportions and for how long.

Jaygbah said the project systems are known as benefit-sharing mechanisms, a broad term that encompasses all institutional means, structures, and instruments for distributing finance and other net benefits from REDD+ programs.

He said benefit sharing in REDD+ initiatives is necessary to convert national and international donor support, private sector finances, and carbon revenues into incentives for positive change at the national and local level

Mr. Jaygbah said equitable benefit-sharing mechanisms can build legitimacy for REDD+ programs at an international and national level by ensuring that both the people directly affected by REDD+ actions and the wider public are treated fairly and equitably.

For his part, CDI executive director, Lawrence Bondo, said the training also aims to raise awareness on forest management benefits that will have a great impact on local community, not only coming through finance, but through education, healthcare delivery system, micro-finance and empowerment.

Bondo said forest management has claimed the attention of the world, "because of climate change and other factors that affect the existence of mankind."

He said the organization completed the Training of Trainers (TOT) workshop of 10 staffs facilitated by REDD+ secretariat to prepare local community members in the coming week for the training.

He further said the community is the direct beneficiary of the forest. That is why it is important to develop the system to enable everyone understand the importance of protecting the forest.

Participants thanked CDI for the training, which they said enabled them to understand that forest management has many benefits to improve the lives of local people through education, healthcare, and community empowerment.

They promised to stop making farms in the forest, and educate other residents about the impact and benefits of forest management.