South Africa: Police Launch Search Operation for Two Missing Persons

6 August 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The South African Police Service in Giyani are investigating two cases of missing persons, after two people were reported missing.

A 71-year-old man, Balatsi Ngobe Mack from Ximange Village, went missing on Saturday 03 August 2019 while visiting his nephew at Mageva village. The elderly man who is reportedly mentally disabled, allegedly left home without telling anyone where he was going. He was last seen wearing long black trousers, grey and maroon jacket and a yellow shirt.

Meanwhile, Ramotwhala Itumeleng aged 24, from Siyandhani village left his home on 01 August 2019 without informing anyone where he was going. He was wearing black jeans, a black T-shirt and a black and red jersey.

Anyone with information that can assist to find these missing persons is requested to contact Captain Makhubela on 0827290327 or Constable Rikhotso on 0731470350 or Crime Stop on 086010111.

Police investigations are still continuing.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.