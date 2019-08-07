South Africa: Police Launch Search Operation for Two Missing Persons

press release

The South African Police Service in Giyani are investigating two cases of missing persons, after two people were reported missing.

A 71-year-old man, Balatsi Ngobe Mack from Ximange Village, went missing on Saturday 03 August 2019 while visiting his nephew at Mageva village. The elderly man who is reportedly mentally disabled, allegedly left home without telling anyone where he was going. He was last seen wearing long black trousers, grey and maroon jacket and a yellow shirt.

Meanwhile, Ramotwhala Itumeleng aged 24, from Siyandhani village left his home on 01 August 2019 without informing anyone where he was going. He was wearing black jeans, a black T-shirt and a black and red jersey.

Anyone with information that can assist to find these missing persons is requested to contact Captain Makhubela on 0827290327 or Constable Rikhotso on 0731470350 or Crime Stop on 086010111.

Police investigations are still continuing.