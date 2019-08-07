South Africa: Wanted Murder Suspect Wounded During Shootout

press release

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended police officers who came under fire at Umbumbulu whilst in the process of arresting a wanted murder suspect. "I am very pleased that the suspect was successfully apprehended despite resistance from these criminals. I am also relieved that none of our police officers were injured in the process. Criminals must know that their days are numbered and that police will not be deterred by those who decide to shoot at them instead of complying with the law," he said.

An intelligence-driven operation was conducted by police officers attached to the Ethekwini Outer South Cluster at Umbumbulu yesterday. The team was following up on intelligence with regards to a wanted suspect who was in illegal possession of firearms.

The police officers swooped on the identified house and breached the premises. As the officers entered the home, the occupants began shooting at police officers. A wanted murder suspect was shot and wounded whilst two men managed to escape during the shootout. The wounded suspect (28) was found in possession of an unlicensed 9mm pistol and a homemade shotgun.

He was charged for attempted murder as well as for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he remains under police guard. He will appear at the Umbumbulu Magistrates Court when he is discharged from hospital.

The man is suspected to be linked to a killing at the Isipingo Taxi Rank in June this year. It is alleged that the deceased was in his vehicle when he was allegedly shot and killed by the suspect. A case of murder was opened at the Isipingo police station for further investigation.