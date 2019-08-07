South Africa: Remembering the Yu Chi CHAN Club - and the Women Who Made Sacrifices for Liberation

As we take stock of everyday politics and the shenanigans of our leaders in the ANC, when the state has been hollowed out through State Capture and corruption has set in as the norm, let us remember the sacrifices of the women of our Struggle.
In this Women's Month, let us remember all women in our liberation struggle and not only the ones with a history in the ANC. When I attended the funeral of a former revolutionary, Neville Alexander, who spent 10 years on Robben Island as a fellow prisoner of Nelson Mandela, I was reminded of the Yu Chi Chan Club (YCCC). The meaning of this Chinese name means "guerrilla warfare".
This was a club made up of leftist revolutionaries who took their contributions to the revolution very seriously and were prepared to make sacrifices in pursuit of such principles as non-racialism, non-sexism and democracy. Marcus Solomon was another member who also spent a "short" stint on Robben Island of 10 years.
The YCCC disbanded in late 1962 and was replaced by the National Liberation Front (NLF). In July 1963, Neville, along with most members of the NLF, was arrested. In 1964, he was convicted of conspiracy to...
