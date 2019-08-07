South Africa: Stats SA Poverty Surveys Derailed By Cash Crunch

analysis

Stats SA has periodically undertaken household expenditure surveys which provide a profile of poverty in SA. The last one was conducted in 2014/15. Stats SA says it plans to conduct a new one but does not have the funds to do so at the moment. That is a pity, because it would be useful for policy-makers to know if poverty is falling or (far more likely) rising, and at what pace.

Every year, Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) updates its "national poverty lines" to account for inflation. In July 2019, the measurement for extreme poverty - the food poverty line (FPL) - was raised to R561 (using April 2019 prices) per person per month, from R547 last year. That is about R18.70 or $1.20 a day.

This is the amount of money Stats SA calculates an individual requires "to afford the minimum required daily energy intake" of 2,100 calories per day. Fillet and prawns will obviously not be on the menu. To meet that requirement on such a limited income would probably mean a diet heavy on pap and not much else.

Stats SA has other poverty lines as well, the lower-bound poverty line and the upper-bound poverty line, which...