Kenya: Size 8 Flaunts Baby Bump Months After Losing Pregnancy

7 August 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Celebrity couple Size 8 and Deejay Mo are expecting baby number two, just six months after losing a pregnancy.

Size 8 confirmed her miscarriage in December 2018 through an emotional Instagram post.

But that seems water under the bridge now.

The couple is yet to confirm the new pregnancy, but a video of Size 8 at her birthday party gave subtle hints that she could be pregnant.

Size 8 posted the video on Tuesday while at Great Rift Valley Lodge where she celebrated her birthday with her family.

Her fans noticed her growing bump while she was showing off the beautiful scenery at the lodge.

Uuuuuuuuwwwwwwiiiiiiii mungu ni mwema woi I should be waking up like this daily... ... then someone asks me size8 do you miss your secular world I reply NOOOOOOOOO KWA YESU NI RAHA ebu jione... ... ... my love @djmokenya ❤❤😍😍💗💝💞 thank you for this naskia raha😂😂😂😂🤣🤣0🤣🤣 ... ... .. @bountifulsafaris

Here is what her fans had to say.

Miriam.mwangi.948 commented; "Wao no 2 loading".

"Congratulations for the 2nd born," posted purie_tee

Exodusruth said; "Finally I can say congratulations and happy birthday mama wambo."

"Can't stop celebrating the tummy," posted syllaxenon

"Your beautiful tummy.you look good maa.God's blessings.unafanya mtu askie ovaries zikitwerk😂😂❤❤❤," said Jemimmah

"Happy bornday Linet naona second coming congrats," commented grace.muhoro.90

Stellachoc7 lamented; "Hakuna mwenye ameona mimba..congratulations @size8reborn".

Mmbuguamaggiee posted; " I see God's favor. Congratulations."

