Kenya: Size 8 Flaunts Baby Bump Months After Losing Pregnancy

Celebrity couple Size 8 and Deejay Mo are expecting baby number two, just six months after losing a pregnancy.
Size 8 confirmed her miscarriage in December 2018 through an emotional Instagram post.
But that seems water under the bridge now.
The couple is yet to confirm the new pregnancy, but a video of Size 8 at her birthday party gave subtle hints that she could be pregnant.
Size 8 posted the video on Tuesday while at Great Rift Valley Lodge where she celebrated her birthday with her family.
Her fans noticed her growing bump while she was showing off the beautiful scenery at the lodge.
Uuuuuuuuwwwwwwiiiiiiii mungu ni mwema woi I should be waking up like this daily... ... then someone asks me size8 do you miss your secular world I reply NOOOOOOOOO KWA YESU NI RAHA ebu jione... ... ... my love @djmokenya ❤❤😍😍💗💝💞 thank you for this naskia raha😂😂😂😂🤣🤣0🤣🤣 ... ... .. @bountifulsafaris
Here is what her fans had to say.
Miriam.mwangi.948 commented; "Wao no 2 loading".
"Congratulations for the 2nd born," posted purie_tee
Exodusruth said; "Finally I can say congratulations and happy birthday mama wambo."
"Can't stop celebrating the tummy," posted syllaxenon
"Your beautiful tummy.you look good maa.God's blessings.unafanya mtu askie ovaries zikitwerk😂😂❤❤❤," said Jemimmah
"Happy bornday Linet naona second coming congrats," commented grace.muhoro.90
Stellachoc7 lamented; "Hakuna mwenye ameona mimba..congratulations @size8reborn".
Mmbuguamaggiee posted; " I see God's favor. Congratulations."
Read the original article on Nairobi News.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.