South Africa: Minister of Small Business Development Warns Against Xenophobic Sentiment

Careful not to ruffle any feathers around the hot issue of xenophobia, Minister of Small Business Development Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has warned that the confrontation with police by informal traders in the Johannesburg Central Business District last week should not be used to ignite xenophobic tensions.
Speaking from the Johannesburg Central Police Station on Monday, Minister of Small Business Development Khumbudzo Ntshavheni called last week's confrontation with police by informal traders in the Johannesburg Central Business District an act of terrorism but said informal traders' nationalities were not at issue:
"We don't have evidence of who was involved and we should not speculate about people's nationalities. Let's not go into that debate."
Nsthavheni said counterfeit goods were smuggled across borders, and tackling this required co-operation with other countries. She said there were also manufacturers in Johannesburg, and that Johannesburg police intelligence had identified the manufacturers.
"They just need to go and act," said Ntshavheni.
She warned against politicising the matter, calling on Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba to focus on doing his job. She said government was working on an intervention plan to address porous borders:
"The discussion about porous borders can happen after we have taken accountability for what is happening...
Read the full story on Daily Maverick.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.