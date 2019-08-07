South Africa: Minister of Small Business Development Warns Against Xenophobic Sentiment

analysis

Careful not to ruffle any feathers around the hot issue of xenophobia, Minister of Small Business Development Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has warned that the confrontation with police by informal traders in the Johannesburg Central Business District last week should not be used to ignite xenophobic tensions.

Speaking from the Johannesburg Central Police Station on Monday, Minister of Small Business Development Khumbudzo Ntshavheni called last week's confrontation with police by informal traders in the Johannesburg Central Business District an act of terrorism but said informal traders' nationalities were not at issue:

"We don't have evidence of who was involved and we should not speculate about people's nationalities. Let's not go into that debate."

Nsthavheni said counterfeit goods were smuggled across borders, and tackling this required co-operation with other countries. She said there were also manufacturers in Johannesburg, and that Johannesburg police intelligence had identified the manufacturers.

"They just need to go and act," said Ntshavheni.

She warned against politicising the matter, calling on Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba to focus on doing his job. She said government was working on an intervention plan to address porous borders:

"The discussion about porous borders can happen after we have taken accountability for what is happening...