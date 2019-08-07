South Africa: President Satisfied With Dlamini's Recovery

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is pleased by the recovery made by the Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Sdumo Dlamini.
President Ramaphosa called Dlamini, who is hospitalised in Durban, on Tuesday.
The Deputy Minister was admitted to hospital after taking ill on 14 July 2019.
"The President was pleased to hear the Deputy Minister in good spirits and to learn from the Deputy Minister that he was making good progress.
"The President wishes the Deputy Minister a speedy and full recovery," said the Presidency.
