South Africa: Planning Commission to Review Aspects of NDP

The National Planning Commission (NPC) said it will review aspects of the National Development Plan in order to address the country's current difficulties in the economy, weaknesses in the state and social ills and challenges affecting communities.

President Cyril Ramaphosa held discussions with the NPC, whose term expires in September 2019, at his Mahlamba Ndlopfu official residence in Pretoria on Tuesday.

This was the first NPC meeting with the President in the current political term and the first since Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu became Chair of the Commission, supported by Prof Malekgapuru Makgoba as Deputy Chairperson.

The Commission's focus is on long-term development issues in the country, with the implementation of the National Development Plan (NDP) as the Commission's immediate concern.

The President was briefed that the Commission is in the process of reviewing progress in - as well as non-implementation in certain areas of - the NDP with a view to achieving better results in implementation of the Plan.

As part of this review, the NPC will investigate the capacity and capability of the state to measure implementation of NDP.

The review will also touch on better alignment between the national budget and implementation of the NDP.

To address current realities in the South African economy, the NPC has developed a focus on the priorities set out by the President in the June 2019 State of the Nation Address.

The Commission has developed indicators that will track progress in the creation of employment for young people; reduction in unemployment rates; support given to township and rural enterprises; the acceleration of land reform, with clear property rights; climate change resilience; the implementation of spectrum licensing; the restructuring of Eskom; new approaches to infrastructure development and increases in local procurement.

The Commission will also look at the country's performance in terms of increasing public and private investment; the roll-out of a re-imagined industrial policy; expansion of trade with African markets and the doubling of tourist arrivals by 2030.

President Ramaphosa reaffirmed the National Development Plan as the country's development blueprint but said periodic reviews and adjustments that responded to pressing realities were welcome.

The President urged the Commission to play a more visible role in leading national discussion on South Africa's long-term development and providing clear positions on key issues in society.

He also invited the Commission to address government proactively on weaknesses in the public sector as and when those weaknesses were identified. The President foresees more direct and frequent engagement between the Commission and Cabinet.

The President's meeting with the Commission was one in a series of consultations between the President and key national institutions that are leading strategic thinking on and planning and implementation of critical initiatives to grow South Africa inclusively and competitively.

These consultations allow the President and stakeholders to explore actions to address current challenges in the economy and society and to put in place long-term plans for sustainable development.