South Africa: KZN to Focus On Women Empowerment

7 August 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

In an effort to breathe life into the sixth administration's mission to grow the economy and create jobs, the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government will use the 2019 Women's Day celebrations to assess progress being made towards women's economic empowerment.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala and members of the Provincial Executive Council will on Friday, 9 August, visit several successful women run businesses as part of the provincial government's Women's Day commemoration programme.

Zikalala said that the provincial government has specifically identified projects or businesses led by women because they want to celebrate and appreciate women excellence.

"When more than 20 000 women marched to the Union Buildings in 1956, they were, among other things, fighting for women's rights and access to opportunities. We are proud that the new government has created opportunities for women," Zikalala said.

The Premier will in the morning visit Zamokwakhe Trading plant in Dannhauser under Amajuba District Municipality, which produces tissue paper.

After the visit to the plant, the Premier and MECs will then proceed to the formal programme of the provincial Women's Day celebration to be held at Osizweni Stadium in Newcastle.

Nationally, the Women's Day celebration will be held in Vryburg in the North West on Friday, where President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver a keynote address.

The 2019 Women's Month is celebrated under the theme: "25 Years of Democracy: Growing South Africa Together for Women's Emancipation".

The theme ties together the success story of the country, with the gains women have made since 1994.

It also reminds South Africans of the social compact that is required to break down the multiple barriers and threats that women and women with disabilities still face.

