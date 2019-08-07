Zimbabwe: Tytan, Olinda in Messy Break-Up

Award-winning musician and 'Mukoko' hitmaker, Njabulo Nkomo popularly known as Tytan has ended his marriage to socialite, Olinda Chapel claiming abuse.

Tytan and Olinda tied the knot in March last year.

Just after celebrating their wedding anniversary and welcoming their first child, the marriage has gone up in flames.

In response to Tytan's claims Olinda in an emotionally wrecked state went live on her Instagram page rubbishing the press statement he issued and stating he had used her to get a spousal VISA to stay in the United Kingdom.

Olinda added that she was battling with post natal depression and Tytan was an adulterer with no income source.

Their white wedding which came as a surprise to the duo's fans, set tongues wagging with internet users ridiculing the hasty decision saying it was a marriage of convenience and Tytan would milk Olinda off her money.

In a statement Tuesday Tytan said he was receiving help from well equipped legal teams and advice from domestic abuse facilities.

"Our relationship had sadly ended due to a catalogue of events that took place in July 2019. I will be able to talk fully about the full details of the reason why our relationship has ended after the completion of police investigations and various legal proceedings.

"I am receiving support from a strong legal team and domestic abuse services," reads the statement in part.

Tytan added that he was currently facing many problems as a result of the short lived marriage and would appreciate moral support.

"I would kindly ask that my family, friends and the public bear with me as I go through a very challenging and trying season of my life.

"Please keep Olinda, myself and Nandi in your prayers," he said.

The two have a daughter, Nandi Amari Tadiwa.

During their marriage they were an eye catching 'power couple' and hip hop star, Takura in his track 'Jehovha' endorsed their marriage.

Following the press release, Olinda who is no stranger to airing her dirty laundry on social media live videos took to her Instagram page.

In 2017 she rocked the internet with a dramatised video after her former husband, Stunner had cheated.

Olinda and Stunner later separated following a scandalous divorce when the musician had an extra marital affair with then girlfriend, Dyonne now his current wife.