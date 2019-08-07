Nigeria: Herdsmen Killings - Accusing Govt of Levity Worsens Situation - Presidency

7 August 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Abuja — The Presidency in a reaction to the allegation by the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria that President Muhammadu Buhari was treating the issue of Fulani herdsmen killings of innocent with kid gloves said that the situation at hand demanded collective efforts to find solutions.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina said that blame game was not the best way to go.

According to him, "Every rational voice is welcome in finding lasting solutions to challenges confronting the country, particularly killings by herdsmen, whether alleged or real.

" But in arriving at solutions, blame game is not the way to go. Accusing government of levity, when in fact all hands are on deck, worsens the situation, as it creates panic and fear among Nigerians, which is what the bishops incidentally also decried in their communique.

"Nigeria has faced many challenges, and surmounted them all, by the grace of God. This too shall pass."

