Nigeria: Jigawa Recovers Goats' Loan From Widows

The Jigawa Goats Loan Recovery Committee said it recovered 80 per cent of the loan given to 220 widows in Mallammadori Local Government Area of the state in 2017.

Isyaka Ibrahim, Head of Agriculture Department in the council, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Mallammadori on Wednesday that the loans were given to the widows through the state government's Goats Breeding Micro Finance Scheme.

He explained that each beneficiary was given three goats to trade with and to return the goats to the scheme after 18 months, in order for others to also benefit.

Mr Ibrahim said the committee as at July had recovered 528 goats from the 660 goats distributed to the beneficiaries in 2017.

"Up to 80 per cent of the goats have been recovered and the recovered goats have been redistributed to other widows as directed by the state government.

"20 widows were initially selected from each of the 11 wards in the council and each beneficiary received three goats and to pay back in 18 months," Ibrahim said.

The official said the committee was striving hard to recover the remaining 20 per cent of the loan, a mandatory condition for obtaining more goats from the state government.

Mr Ibrahim said the scheme had created jobs for the women as well as raised their income levels.

"One of the beneficiaries I met in Dunari village, showed 27 goats to the committee members, saying that she got them through the scheme.

"A blind widow happily presented to us nine goats she reared and said that she decided to give out one goat to her guide and another to her grandson as gifts.

"Many other beneficiaries said they performed the Eid-el- Kabir sacrifice for the first time in their lives through the scheme," he said.

He said the state also empowered another 8,428 women who were given 25,284 goats under the scheme in 2018.

Governor Muhammad Badaru had on November 12, 2018, promised that 47, 544 goats would be distributed to 15,848 widows in 2019. (NAN)