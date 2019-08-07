Egypt: PM Call With President Sisi of Egypt - 3 August 2019

press release

London — Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to President Sisi of Egypt.

The leaders welcomed the strength of the strategic partnership between the UK and Egypt, and discussed opportunities for further bilateral cooperation in areas such as education.

The PM acknowledged the significance of Egypt as a market for British investment.

And the leaders looked forward to meeting at the upcoming G7 Summit in Biarritz.

SOURCE UK Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street