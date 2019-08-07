Tanzania: Premier Tells Manufacturers to Expand Markets

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has appealed to domestic manufacturers to make efficient use of the fourth Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) industrialisation week and exhibition to expand market and increase sales.

The PM made the remarks in Dar es Salaam yesterday when touring the industrial exhibition at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre, being one of the series of events ahead of the 39th SADC summit.

On Monday this week, President John Magufuli who is assuming chairmanship of the SADC, officially opened the SADC industrialisation week and exhibition.

"This is the unique opportunity for small, medium and large scale manufacturers to make new deals, exchange experience, acquire new technology and expand market opportunities in the SADC region that will impact positively on their businesses and the country's economy," PM Majaliwa said.

He added, "It is also an opportunity for Tanzanians to visit and observe the high quality goods produced by our local industries, implying that the application of modern technology in the manufacturing processes has increased," The premier noted that the use of high tech in the manufacturing sector was giving most of the domestic goods ability to compete in the SADC market and other markets globally.

Over 2,000 participants from SADC member states are participating in the industrialisation week and exhibition, with 1766 of them Tanzanians. Some 938 of the total number of participants are exhibitors.

Mr Majaliwa also urged Tanzanians to use the opportunity of hosting the SADC summit to promote the country's unique attractions to the delegates and other visitors, the initiative that will increase the number of tourists in the country.

He said Tanzania was endowed with national parks, game reserves, different types of minerals, beautiful beaches and others which can be used to hook more tourists into the country and contribute to increased earnings.

The premier explained that the industrialisation week and exhibition was an opportunity to persuade and attract investors to enter into partnership with local manufacturers to establish industries in the country and produce goods for local consumption and international market.

He said the country's agriculture sector is offering immense opportunities for locals to partner with foreign investors in order to establish commercial farming and contribute to more earnings from the sector that employ about 70 per cent of the workforce.

The Prime Minister added that the preparations for the SADC summit were complete with more delegates continuing to arrive to be followed by the heads of state.