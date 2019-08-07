Tanzania: Deputy Speaker Urges Kinapa to Avail Vital Services

7 August 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Queeen Isack in Moshi

DEPUTY Speaker, Dr Tulia Ackson, has called on the Kilimanjaro National Park (KINAPA) to establish more lavatory services for climbers scaling Mt Kilimanjaro.

Speaking during her descent of Africa's rooftop at Marangu gate, the deputy speaker challenged the authority to construct more toilets to match the number of climbers scaling the mountain on a daily basis.

"I have personally taken note of the shortage of important services on our way up and down the mountain," she said. She observed that climbers were forced to trek a long distance between Horombo and Kibo huts in search of the important service.

Equally, Dr Ackson challenged KINAPA to ensure that water services are accessible and available at Kibo Huts campsite.

"Tour companies operating here are forced to spend a lot of money just to ensure that the essential commodity is readily available to mountain climbers," she explained. The deputy speaker made the observations on her way back from a six day mountain expedition.

Her challenge to scale the mountain aimed at raising 100 m/- to purchase a sanitary pad making machine.

According to Dr Ackson, once the machine is bought, it will address menstrual hygiene intervention and ultimately reduce school absenteeism among female students.

The deputy speaker also weighed in on Mt Kilimanjaro porters payment issue, urging the management of KINAPA to ensure that tour operating companies that hire the porters pay them well and on time.

"These are the mountain's unsung heroes who put their lives on the line just to ensure climbers reach the summit safe... it really hurts to see them being meagerly paid," she noted.

Apart from increasing their wages, the Deputy Speaker further challenged the tour operating companies to ensure that the porters are insured medically.

On her part, Zara Tours Director, Ms Rahma Adam said the tour operating firm was proud to be part of the drive after it donated $1,000 (2.3m/-) to support the initiative.

"This is a crucial issue that calls for concerted efforts from all members of the public," she opined.

