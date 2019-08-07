Tanzania: Rita Emphasizes Role of Birth Certificates

REGISTRATION, Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (RITA), has urged Simiyu residents to turn out in large number to register for birth certificates.

Speaking at the RITA pavilion at Nyakabindi Grounds in Bariadi District, Senior registration officer, Richard Ndeka said they were all set up to register and issue birth certificates to those who were born in the mainland but do not have them.

"The birth certificate is among the first legal documents an individual may acquire; It is an acceptable form of identification that can be used to obtain a passport, loans for higher education and health insurance, to mention a few," he noted.

He said a certified birth certificate must contain name, date, and place of birth of a person, father's and mother's names.

RITA Information Officer, Grace Kyasi said that given many services that compel people to produce birth certificates, here should have been a huge turnout of people eager to get the document in advance.

"A birth certificate enables the holder to access various services such as basic education, high school, health care, employment in government institutions, the military and the private sector.

What's more, it enables a person the right to inherit the property of his or her parents," she explained.

She said anyone who is born in Tanzania Mainland, regardless of age, gender or place of residence is entitled to a birth certificate.

Ms Kyasi said that for a person to acquire the certificate, an individual should tender attachments that include the birth announcement from a given health centre or hospital where he or she was born, child clinic card, baptism certificate, voter registration card and national identification.