Tanzania: Tasaf Beneficiaries Will Be Registered Electronically, Dr Mwanjelwa

DEPUTY Minister in the President's Office responsible for Public Service Management and Good Governance, Dr Mary Mwanjelwa, has disclosed that from now onwards, all beneficiaries of Tanzania Social Action Fund (TASAF) alms will be registered electronically.

The move aims to delete ghost people who were getting the funds deceitfully, she said. She also said all villages that had not been covered under TASAF Phases One and Two will now be covered.

"This includes all the villages in Mainland and Zanzibar," she said. Deputy Minister Mwanjelwa disclosed this on Monday while in Muleba district where she visited several families registered under TASAF 111.

She was apparently pleased by efforts made by a widow, Rosemary Kokutangara (60), who managed to send one of her sons to high school using TASAF funds and now the boy, Jovin Peter, has graduated from the university as a medical doctor.

"Such efforts should be emulated. This is a shining example of how to utilize wisely funds disbursed by the fifth phase government under President John Magufuli," she remarked.

However, Mrs. Kokutangara appealed for government assistance to enable her son to get employment because he was working on a part time basis on voluntary service as a doctor at Kaigara Health centre in Muleba district.

After receiving the report, a jubilant Dr. Mwanjelwa tasked the Muleba District Executive Director (DED), Emmanuel Shelembi, to register Dr Peter on contract employment.

Muleba District Commissioner, Engineer Richard Ruyango informed the deputy minister that about 109 out of 166 villages were registered under TASAF 111, while 57 villages had not been covered.

He noted that 14,596 poor households were benefitting from TASAF alms, whereby a total of 12.8bn/- had been disbursed between July 2015 to January, this year.

Muleba North Legislator, Mr Charles Mwijage, appealed for government intervention following complaints raised by several workers who were retrenched. Some of them complained that they had wrongly been retrenched while they possess the right qualifications.

Dr Mwanjelwa directed District Executive Directors and other employers in the country to ensure data cleaning is done with utmost diligence and a report should be submitted early to Central Establishment to solve the problem.

She strongly warned workers in public service to avoid "business as usual" attitude in order to match the speed set by the fifth government under President Magufuli.

"Communication link between District Executive Directors (DED) and District Administrative Secretaries (DAS) has collapsed. DAS was a close adviser to the District Commissioner (DC), but it is sad that some of the DEDs do not inform DAS on important decisions.

This trend should stop forthwith because it negatively affects government operations," she said.

Dr Mwanjelwa also cautioned DEDs in the country to ensure that before affecting transfers from one station to another, they should ensure that the vacancy exists and a replacement was available.