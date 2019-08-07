Tanzania: Anti-Malaria Crusade

NDC plans pesticide production PLANS are underway by the National Development Corporation (NDC) to embark on production of bio-pesticides at Kibahabased biolarvicide plant.

The factory which is being operated by Tanzania Biotech Product Limited (TBPL) is currently producing biolarvicides for control of Malaria.

The biolarvicide production firm, a unique one in Africa, was constructed as a result of international corporation agreement between Tanzania and Cuba in which the later provided technology while Tanzania financed the construction of the plant at a cost of 22.3 million US dollars for the major objective of fighting malaria.

NDC Managing Director Prof Damian Gabagambi told the 'Daily News' ahead of the 39th SADC Summit scheduled for August 17 and 18 in Dar es Salaam that talks were underway between the two countries so that the bio-pesticides could be produced in the country using the same machines which produce biolarvicides.

He said the biolarvicide plant has been designed with possibility of diversifying into production of a range of other bio products.

Prof Gabagambi said that apart from producing biolarvicides that control anopheles larvae, it can manufacture biolarvicides for control of Mosquitoes such as culex and aedes thus control diseases such as elephantiasis and dengue, respectively.

"Our future plan is to produce varieties of bio products such as bio-fertilisers, food supplements, animal vaccines, animal feeds, besides bio-pesticides," Prof Gabagambi noted.

He said that NDC would use the SADC meeting and industrialisation week and exhibition to market its two strategic projects - Tanzania Biotech Product and the Tractor Assembly Plant.

"We want SADC members to understand the importance of our biolarvacide factory for their Malaria Control Programme but also to visit the biolarvacides production firm at Kibaha in Coast Region," he said.

He added that SADC delegates were scheduled to visit the plant on Friday to familiarise themselves with biolarvcide production and future plans of the company.

The MD noted that the factory had the capacity to produce six million litres of biolarvacides per year but so far it has produced only 570, 000 litres, and therefore it still has room for expansion. He said the product has been sold in local and foreign markets such as Niger and Angola and to the Doctors without Borders, noting that Mozambique and Kenya have also shown interest to make purchases.

Prof Gabagambi noted that plans were underway by Eswatini (Swaziland) to procure biolarvacide worth five million dollars. "The process to export the pesticide are progressing well," he revealed.

Prof Gabagambi said that the biolarvacide project was crucial in ensuring that Tanzanians were protected from malaria and dengue fever so that they can participate fully in production activities.

Meanwhile, the MD said that the construction of tractor assembling plant was in its final stage.

"When you set up a factory, you need to be assured of the market and we want to inform our neighbours about our project of assembling tractors so that they can buy from Tanzania," he said.

He added that the tractor assembly project will help Tanzanians to shift from hand hoe cultivation to mechanisation to produce enough for the people and industries.