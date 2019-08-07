Somalia: Mums Plead With Thailand Govt to Rescue Their Sons in Somalia

The Thai government announced this week that about 50 migrants have been detained on the beaches near Bossaso, Bari region.

Thailand's foreign ministry spokesman Busadee Santipitaks said Wednesday that Puntland authorities and the federal government have responded positively to a request by their embassy in Nairobi.

"The officials of the Somali regional administration in Puntland have accepted the repatriation of these Thai workers and facilitated their repatriation," said Santipitaks.

According to the spokesman, the 50 were fishermen working with two boats, Marwan 1 and Marwan 2.

Travel documents and travel tickets for Thai citizens are said to have been compiled and their travels will begin in the coming days, Bankok Post reports.