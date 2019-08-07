Africa: Parliament Speaker Attends Conference in South Africa

Somali delegation led by Somali Lower House Speaker, Mohamed Mursal Sheikh Abdirahman has traveled to South Africa to attend the conference of Speakers from African Parliaments.
The speakers and other delegates were received at Jonesburg Airport by South African authorities.
According to the South African government which is hosting the conference, the meeting is expected to kick off later today in Johannesburg with matters concerning enhancing co-operation between respective Parliaments in the continent, top on the agenda.
The annual conference brings together Speakers from the Regional Economic Communities and the National Parliaments and is hosted by the Johannesburg based Pan-African Parliament (PAP).
The conference seeks to provide progress on the implementation of the African Union decisions focusing on the development of the continent and will also address the refugee affairs.
The conference will be concluded tomorrow with communiqué illustrating the points discussed during the meeting.
Read the original article on Shabelle.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.