Somalia: Candidates Set New Conditions for Jubaland Polls to Be Free and Fair

Presidential candidates for Jubbaland regional state of Somalia have set new conditions for polls to be free and fair ahead of the exercise later this month.

The candidates who described themselves as the "Union for change in Jubbaland state" issued press statement following their meeting with IGAD envoy, Mohamed Guyo in Kismayo on Tuesday.

The candidates set conditions that must be met for free, fair and transparent presidential elections.

They demanded a parliamentary committee to manage the presidential election whereas neutral venue such as the UN compound to host the process to ensure transparency.

The union of candidates also called upon the AMISOM troops to take over the security from local forces while demanding the presence of a representative from the federal government.

They further stressed the presence of international observers as well as the local and international media for coverage.

The incumbent President, Ahmed Mohamed Islam who was in power since the establishment of the state in 2013 is gearing up for re-election.

Other Presidential candidates have blamed President Islam for using security as a pretext to lock them out in the campaign.