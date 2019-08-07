Somalia: Candidates Set New Conditions for Jubaland Polls to Be Free and Fair

7 August 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Presidential candidates for Jubbaland regional state of Somalia have set new conditions for polls to be free and fair ahead of the exercise later this month.

The candidates who described themselves as the "Union for change in Jubbaland state" issued press statement following their meeting with IGAD envoy, Mohamed Guyo in Kismayo on Tuesday.

The candidates set conditions that must be met for free, fair and transparent presidential elections.

They demanded a parliamentary committee to manage the presidential election whereas neutral venue such as the UN compound to host the process to ensure transparency.

The union of candidates also called upon the AMISOM troops to take over the security from local forces while demanding the presence of a representative from the federal government.

They further stressed the presence of international observers as well as the local and international media for coverage.

The incumbent President, Ahmed Mohamed Islam who was in power since the establishment of the state in 2013 is gearing up for re-election.

Other Presidential candidates have blamed President Islam for using security as a pretext to lock them out in the campaign.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Viral Dog Faeces Video - How Many Will Face South African Court?
Viral Dog Faeces Video - How Many Will Face South African Court?
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.