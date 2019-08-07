Ghana Enhances Global, Regional Diplomacy

press release

Ghana is strengthening bilateral and multinational diplomatic ties with other countries by opening embassies in countries where it did not have ambassadorial relationships.

The new embassies - Doha, Kuwait City and Abu Dhabi in the Middle East region - will protect the interest and welfare of Ghanaians in the Gulf Region while a Consulate in Guangzhou, China, will enhance trade and investment between the two countries and to also address the consular-related needs of Ghanaians.

Ms. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional said this when she took her turn at the meet-the-press series organised by the Ministry of Information in Accra on Tuesday.

She explained that Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire had entered into a strategic partnership agreement that led to the signing of the Abidjan Declaration on the Production and Marketing of Cocoa.

"Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire have agreed to coordinate a standard price that should give them more control of the market value of Cocoa. The two countries produce more than 60% of the World's Cocoa but yet received less than 6% of $100 billion global market share of Cocoa" she added.

The ministry, Ms. Botchwey said, facilitated officials and state visits of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to a number of countries. In South Africa for example, Ghana's president and South Africa's president, Cyril Ramaphosa, agreed to upgrade the existing Permanent Joint Commissions for Cooperation (PJCC) between the two Countries to a Bi-National Commission.

Source: ISD (Rachel Sarpong)