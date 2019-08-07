Namibia: Businessman Denies Selling N$65m Land to Russian

BUSINESSMAN Robert Wirtz said he did not receive any money from a N$65 million farm sold to Russian oligarch Rashid Sardarov, despite official documents listing him as owner and co-seller of the land.

Wirtz's denial was communicated recently by his lawyer in reaction to a story titled 'From Russia, with $$$', which The Namibian published in October last year.

The article focused on the sale of 10 farms to Sardarov in the Dordabis area, bought for about N$200 million between 2012 and 2013. Dordabis is a settlement about 100 kilometres south-east of Windhoek.

The Namibian last year cited documents from the Deeds Office that showed Wirtz and his former company, TLP Investments Seventy Nine, sold his farm to Sardarov's firm, Otjimukona (Pty) Ltd, for N$65 million.

The transaction was finalised in June 2013.

Wirtz's lawyers contacted The Namibian in May this year, denying the interpretation of the deeds documents.

His attorney, Tshuka Luvindao from the Dr Weder, Kauta & Hoveka law firm, said even though Wirtz's name appears on the deed of sale, his client sold his rights to use the farm in 2007 for N$5,5 million to Andrew Deacon and the company TLP Investments.

The lawyer provided The Namibian a deed of sale to this effect.

Luvindao said: "Our client has no interest whatsoever in TLP Investments. Our client was the owner of the bare dominium, i.e the rights to the land without the right to use it."

Luvindao said the owner of a bare dominium is "simply put, the owner who has no right to use the land".

EXPLAINER

Another lawyer told The Namibian that a "bare dominium" in legal parlance is similar to "someone owning an empty shell of a car, unable to use it at all, but retains ownership such that it cannot be sold on without his/her consent by the person who is using the engine and other components of the car."

"The owner of the bare dominium retains the right to sell, as essentially he is still the owner of the farm, without the right to enjoy the fruit thereof," the lawyer said.

According to the same lawyer, the usufructuary (user of the engines and component of the car) is not the owner thereof [of the land], and may not sell it without the consent of the owner of the farm.

"The usufructuary has no right to sell the land at all. He is only entitled to use the land for his own benefit. The sale of the farms was only possible if the owner of the bare dominium [in this instance Wirtz] sells the land with the consent of the usufructuary, and not the other way around," the attorney explained.

Wirtz's lawyer Luvindao said: "If you have bare dominium over the land and not the usufruct, you cannot sell the land, unless with the consent of the usufructuary. We reiterate that our client has not dealt with Mr Rashid Sardarov; he has not sold any land to him, and has not received any money from him as payment for any farmland."

Wirtz is listed in the deed of sale obtained at the registrar of deeds as owner of the "bare dominium" and co-seller of the farm to Sardarov together with the company.

Luvindao insisted: "Our client received no consideration (money) because he had already ceded his rights to use the property (usufruct) to Andrew Deacon, the shareholder and director of TLP Investments."

The Namibian reported last year that lawyer Henner Diekmann appears to be one of the key people in the sale of farms to the Russian billionaire.

Documents show that Diekmann approached the Deeds Office in 2009 to combine (consolidate) three farms into one.

The three farms - Otjimukona 120, Straussfeld 116 and Stolzenfield 283, all in the Dordabis area - were owned by a company called Otjimukona (Pty) Ltd.

Diekmann represented the company as a director. The consolidated farm is one known as Farm Otjimukona 532, measuring 11 000 hectares.

The lawyer and his partners made a killing three years later when Sardarov showed up.

Diekmann confirmed to The Namibian at the time that he sold the Otjimukona (Pty) Ltd shares to Sardarov.

"I sold the shares of Otjimukona (Pty) Ltd to Comsar Properties SA during December 2012, the proceeds of which I reinvested in the Namibian agricultural sector," he said.

Diekmann did not reveal how much he was paid for the company, but sources estimate that Diekmann and his partners were paid around N$120 million for selling the 11 000-hectare farm to Sardarov. Diekmann claimed that he created 464 jobs with the money he received for the farm.

* The Namibian retracts parts of last year's article (titled 'From Russia, with $$$'), which stated that Wirtz was still the owner of TLP Investments Seventy Nine. We apologise for any inconvenience caused to Wirtz.