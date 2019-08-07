Botswana: Senior Women Team Faces Partizán Bardejov Tonight

The senior women national football team will test its readiness for the Olympic Games against Slovakia first division side, Partizán Bardejov, in Poprad this evening.

The team is in Slovakia for a two-week training camp to sharpen players' skills ahead of their qualifying encounter against Banyana Banyana of South Africa. The qualifier is billed for the National Stadium on August 30.

While in Slovakia, Botswana would play three games against the host's best teams.

Performance in today's game will be used to determine Botswana's readiness for the qualifying games.

Partizán Bardejov won double in 2016-17; the first division league and Slovak Women's Cup.

Botswana prides itself with cable players likely to humble the talented hosts.

The likes of Lesego Radiakanyo, Masego Montsho, Refilwe Tholakelo, Nondi Mahlasela, Thuto Ramafifi and Kesegofetse Mochawe are some of Botswana's best.

Captain Bonang Otlhagile and Masego Montsho will be expected to build a compact wall to deny their opponents scoring opportunities.

In an interview, coach Gaolethoo Nkutwisang concurred that their opponents were a force to reckon with.

"Playing against Partizán Bardejov would help the technical team to make a good analysis given that we are preparing for an Olympic Qualifier."

She said they would use today's game to try new combinations and identify as to how they could improve their defensive and attacking departments.

"A win will be a bonus, but our main aim is to try new combinations and see what will come out of our new system," Nkutwisang said.

Team captain, Otlhagile said since arriving in Poprad, they have been doing drills that had also prepared them psychologically to face their opponents this evening.

"We are going to approach all our international friendlies with seriousness given that we are preparing for taxing qualifying games."

Source: BOPA