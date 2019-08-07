Sudan: ♦ This Week's News in Brief ♦

analysis

♦ Signing of Constitutional Declaration heralds start of comprehensive peace process

August 5 - 2019 KHARTOUM Sudan's ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the opposition Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) will sign a final agreement on Saturday August 17 in the presence of regional and international representatives, after they signed the Constitutional Declaration yesterday.

According to the schedule, the members of the Sovereign Council will be appointed on Sunday August 18 from 11 people including six civilians and five military personnel. The Prime Minister will also be appointed on August 20, while the 20 Ministers will be appointed on August 28.

The first meeting of the new Cabinet will take place on August 31, marking the first joint meeting of the Sovereign Council and the Cabinet and the beginning of the implementation of the comprehensive peace process.

The agreement provides for the establishment of a joint civil-military Sovereign Council, which will be headed by the military during the first 21 months, followed by a civilian president for the next 18 months. The Constitutional Declaration initialled by the FFC and the TMC approves the procedural immunity of the members of the Sovereign Council and the rulers of the states, abolishes the laws and texts restricting freedoms, and stipulates the liquidation of the former regime.

♦ Sudanese Congress Party: 'Armed movements must be taken seriously'

August 6 - 2019 KHARTOUM The comments of the Sudanese armed movements on the Constitutional Declaration must be taken into consideration before the signing of the document, the Sudanese Congress Party said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the party called on "all components of the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) to engage in dialogue with the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF, an alliance of Sudan's armed movements) before the signing of the agreement on August 17. According to the declaration, the coming interim government will work "towards achieving peace and comprehensive justice and ending the war by addressing the roots of the Sudanese problem and addressing its effects, taking into account provisional preferential measures for war-affected areas, less developed regions, and the most vulnerable groups".

Anger after protestor killed in Sudan's Northern State

August 6 - 2019 DONGOLA On Monday, people in Dongola in Sudan's Northern State took to the streets demanding retribution for a protestor who was shot... (READ MORE)

Sheep prices soaring in Sudan ahead of Eid El Adha

August 6 - 2019 KHARTOUM The high demand in the run-up to Eid El Adha (the Muslim Feast of the Sacrifice) on Sunday, has caused the price for sheep... (READ MORE)

Three Sudanese armed movements form 'Kush alliance'

August 6 - 2019 KAUDA Armed opposition groups in South Kordofan, eastern Sudan, and Darfur have formed the United Sudanese National Congress or the... (READ MORE)

Heavy rainfall, floods across Sudan

August 6 - 2019 KHARTOUM According to the Undersecretary of Sudan's Federal Ministry of Health, 12 states in the country have been affected by torrential... (READ MORE)

Protests unabated across Sudan

August 1 - 2019 KHARTOUM / DARFUR / WHITE NILE STATE / KORDOFAN / EL GEZIRA / RIVER NILE STATE / EL GEDAREF / RED SEA STATE / KASSALA Yesterday, student... (READ MORE)

Toxic mining linked to birth deformities in Sudan

August 1 - 2019 KHARTOUM The 'Demanded Bodies Association' has reported more than 1,500 foetal and neonatal deformities caused by mining companies... (READ MORE)

Protests in Sudan condemning 'El Obeid massacre'

July 30 - 2019 EL OBEID / KHARTOUM The killing of five protesters in El Obeid on Monday morning sparked major demonstrations in various... (READ MORE)

Sudan militia leader meets with Egyptian president in Cairo

July 30 - 2019 CAIRO Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al Sisi has reiterated his country's support for Sudan and the Sudanese people "in shaping the future of their... (READ MORE)

