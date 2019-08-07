Sudan: Large Parts of University of Khartoum Destroyed On June 3 - Report

Khartoum — The National Initiative for Documentation of the University of Khartoum Massacre reported that more than 38 departments of the university were plundered and destroyed by regular forces during the violent dismantling of the sit-in in front of the army command in Khartoum on June 3.

At a press conference on Tuesday, members of the Initiative presented its report about the losses sustained by the university, which lies in the vicinity of the Ministry of Defence, on June 3. In the early hours of this day, paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) attacked protesters at a sit-in in the centre of Khartoum calling for transition to civilian rule in Sudan following the ousting of Omar Al Bashir.

According to the report, RSF militiamen stationed in front of the university chased those who sought refuge on the campus. Dr Amani Abulmaali said that a number of protesters were killed inside the campus.

Members of the university's security committees, guards, and other personnel were beaten when they tried to secure the university buildings, she said.

All equipment of the universities' health service centre was stolen before the building was torched and burned to ashes. Offices of lecturers were plundered and destroyed. Some offices were opened by shooting at locks on the doors. Offices of certain lecturers were targeted in order to gather information from their computers.

Prof Fadwa Abdelrahman called for "a detailed investigation into the University of Khartoum massacre based on documented evidence, fact-finding, and reports from witnesses".

She said that the Initiative intends to both launch a media campaign to inform the public about the looting and destruction of the university's facilities, and a fundraising campaign to rebuild the offices.

