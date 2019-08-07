Tanzania: Record Breaking Simba Day

IT was a 'big' day for Simba, who painted the Dar es Salaam city, red and white, with fans from across the country swarming the National Stadium to the brim as they beat Z ambia side Power Dynamos 3-1.

The venue had to spill out fans because tickets were sold out by 4pm as flocking fans were to be directed at the adjacent Uhuru Stadium, where a big screen was installed for them (fans) to follow up the events.

Indeed, Simba broke their own record of packing to capacity the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam yesterday as they stormed the venue in their large numbers and they were rewarded with Meddie Kagere's hat-trick.

It all started from as early as 9:00am whereby people of all ages dressed themselves in red and white, traditional colours of the Msimbazi Street based club made their way towards the country's biggest football arena Happening just one day after their traditional rivals Young Africans successfully conducted the similar occasion at the same turf, it was now the turn of the Reds to continue showcasing their supremacy as far as filling the stadium is concerned, and it was filled to the brim.

And, it is likely that Simba will also continue with their dominance in the Mainland Premier League campaign and another convincing campaign in CAF Champions League, basing on the display the exhibited yesterday.

Simba will have a reason to celebrate the arrival of Sudanese box to box midfielder, Sharaf Eldin Shiboub, who displayed an eye catching football, making swift movements and transition of the ball.

For Simba, the Sudanese is really a huge coup. Again, Zambian midfielder, Clatous Chama showed class and creativity in the final third of the opponent, creating countless of goal scoring opportunities.

Brazilian central defender, Tairone Santos da Silva also impressed with calmness and passing precision, while Kenyan midfielder, Francis Kahata was seeing lots of balls and driving neatly upfront.

It was a good start for Simba, who within the opening ten minutes created four possible scoring chances but only converted one as the visiting side showed resilient at their backline.

Deadly striker, Kagere netted the opener just two minutes from the kickoff; tapping into a yawning net after Chama pressed and poked the ball from a defender to set up the scorer.

Dynamos cancelled out Kagere's strike in the 23rd minute, when Jimmy Dzingai was allowed time and space to head home past goalkeeper, Beno Kakolanya.

Congolese import Deo Kanda also showed some glimpse of clever footwork but somewhat lacked match fitness.

He missed the best of all the chances in the 25th minute as he was left in the box face to face with goalkeeper, Lawrence Mulenga but the he took much time to unleash his shot until it was cleared for safety by the Zambians.

At the restart, Simba came refreshed making several runs into the enemy's territory but again the guest team was well organised at their defence.

Then, the entire stadium was on its feet in the 58th minute, when Kagere's thumping header beat the keeper for the second, finishing off from a brilliant cross in by Kanda.

Kagere netted the third in the 73rd minute, when he lashed home Chama's corner kick, which was initially flicked by substitute Brazilian midfielder, Gerson Fraga Vieira, who also showed some glimpse of clever footing.

However, Simba fans were almost shattered as right wing back Shomari Kapombe, who missed most part of last season, picked an injury, which he shrugged off but was forced out as a precaution.

He was replaced by Said Ndemla as Simba were knocking the ball from side to side to pass time. In a nut shell it was a colourful day for Simba as they marked the 10th 'Simba Day' anniversary in style. Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa was the chief guest.