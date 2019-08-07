Tanzania: Yanga Reload Guns for Township Rollers Duel

YOUNG Africans left Dar es Salaam yesterday for Zanzibar, where they will pitch camp ahead of their weekend's CAF Champions League first round, first leg match against Botswana's Township Rollers.

Yanga and Township Rollers will renew rivalry at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Saturday and the Jangwani Street lads chose to pitch an intensive training in Zanzibar.

According to the team official, Yanga will camp in Zanzibar for three days and are expected to play two warm up matches to fine tune before taking on Township Rollers.

Yanga will today face Mlandege FC before facing Malindi FC before returning to Dar es Salaam on Friday in time for their CAF Champions League assignment.

The club officially introduced the 2019/2020 squad last Sunday before playing a friendly match against Kenya Premier League side Kariobangi Sharks which they were forced to a 1-1.

Two seasons ago, Yanga were knocked out of the CAF Champions League by the same Township Rollers after losing 2-1 in the first leg played in Dar es Salaam.

Rollers goals scored by Lemponye and Sikele in the 11th and 83rd minutes respectively, while Yanga's consolation goal was netted in the 30th minute by Obrey Chirwa, who is currently with Azam FC.

Yanga were eliminated from the tournament after a barren draw in the away fixture in Gaborone, Botswana. With such background, Simba will definitely be looking for revenge.

The return leg will be held in Gaborone on either August 23 or 25th this year and the aggregate winner will face the winner of the game between Eswatini's Green Mamba and Zambia's Zesco United.

Players who are in Zanzibar camp are goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo and Ramadhan Kabwili, defenders Muharam Issa, Cleofas Sospeter, Ally Mtoni, Ally Hamad Ally and Lamine Moro.

Midfielders are Mohamed Issa, Raphael Daudi, Papy Tshishimbi, Patrick Sibomana, Issa Bigirimana, Mapinduzi Balama, Moustafa Suleiman, Moustafa Simon, Deus Kaseke and Mrisho Ngassa and strikers are Maybin Kalengo, Juma Balinya, Sadney Urikhob and David Molinga.

Players who were with the national team in Nairobi over the weekend for Africa Nations Championship (CHAN), qualifier against Kenya's Harambee Stars, Kelvin Yondani, Feisal Salum, Metacha Mnata and Paul Godfrey are expected to join their colleagues today.

Attacking midfielder Juma Mahadhi, who is nursing injury is not in the squads, while Yondani and his fellow defenders-- Andrew Vincent and Juma Abdul are reportedly in go slow to press the club's to offset their dues.