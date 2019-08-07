Tanzania: 2019 Rock City Marathon Officially Launched in Dar

7 August 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

ROCK City marathon sponsor Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB), has promised to cooperate with this year's event to ensure it best promotes local tourism in the Lake Zone.

Speaking on behalf of the Body's managing director, Devota Mdachi in an occasion to officially launch the grand race in Dar es Salaam yesterday, the board's Principal Public Relation Officer, Geoffrey Tengeneza said the board's ambition was influenced by the goals of the race which is to promote local tourism especially in the Lake zone.

The event was attended by various stakeholders of the grand race such as government officials, Athletic Tanzania Officials and the event's main sponsors.

"Considering the RCM agenda and its goals, I am ready to cooperate with the organizers to ensure that from this year the race is well colored and attracts a good number of local and international participants as per its plans" promised Tengeneza who also confirmed his participation in the race that is scheduled for October 20th, this year at the Rock City Mall parking grounds in Mwanza.

"The Lake Zone has got many touristic attractions that must be promoted internationally and we believe that RCM can help towards achieving this goal, especially since from this year and for the first time in its history, the marathon will involve a full marathon that is a 42 km race and thus incorporated into the Athletic International calendar". he said.

He mentioned some of the attractions found in the Lake Zone that include the Saanane Island, the Sukuma Museum, beautiful beaches of the Lake Victory and its local residents' cultural heritage.

For his part, the Chairman of the RCM Steering Committee, Clement Mshana appealed to the general public especially those in the Lake Zone region as well as sponsors to participate in the race that attracted more than 2,000 participants last year and over 10,000 spectators.

He said this year's race is expected to involve a good number of participants from every corner of the world including Europe and the United States while calling on local participants to register in good number to strengthen the local participation in race.

