Tanzania: Inflation Rate in Zanzibar Drops By 0.3%

7 August 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Haji Mtumwa

Unguja — Inflation rate in the Isles has dropped from 2.7 per cent recorded in June to 2.4 recorded last month.

This was said today August 7, by the head of statistic department at the National Bureau of Standards Mr Khamis Abdulrahman Msham at a news conference in Zanzibar.

According to Mr Msham, this attributed by the decrease in food and petroleum products as well as nonalcoholic products.

Mr Msham said prices of food and nonalcoholic products has declined from 1.9 per cent in June to 1.0 per cent July.

On his part Mr Abdulrauf Ramadhani Abeid said inflation rate for East Africa member states remained still stable.

Mr Abeid said inflation rate in Kenya rose slightly from 5.70 per cent in June to 8.27 per cent in July, while in Uganda the rate declined from 3.4 in June to 2.6 in July.

