Tanzania: Inflation Rate in Zanzibar Drops By 0.3%

Unguja — Inflation rate in the Isles has dropped from 2.7 per cent recorded in June to 2.4 recorded last month.
This was said today August 7, by the head of statistic department at the National Bureau of Standards Mr Khamis Abdulrahman Msham at a news conference in Zanzibar.
According to Mr Msham, this attributed by the decrease in food and petroleum products as well as nonalcoholic products.
Mr Msham said prices of food and nonalcoholic products has declined from 1.9 per cent in June to 1.0 per cent July.
On his part Mr Abdulrauf Ramadhani Abeid said inflation rate for East Africa member states remained still stable.
Mr Abeid said inflation rate in Kenya rose slightly from 5.70 per cent in June to 8.27 per cent in July, while in Uganda the rate declined from 3.4 in June to 2.6 in July.
Read the original article on Citizen.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.