Ghana: 24 Grabbed for Possessing 'Wee' in Tamale

Tamale — Northern Regional Police Command on Monday arrested 24 suspects at the Abaobo forest in the Tamale metropolis for various offences.

Items, including offensive tools and dried leaves suspected to be "Indian hemp" were retrieved from some of the suspects.

The Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohammed Yussif Tanko, who confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times in an interview yesterday, said the exercise was part of efforts by the police to ensure security in the region.

He indicated said the police would screen the suspects and those that would be found with dangerous implements and unlawful items would be taken to court.

DSP Tanko indicated that those of whom complaints have been made against would also be put before court, adding that that police in the metropolis have undertaken swoops at the place to ensure law and order.

He said that the police would sustain its efforts in order to protect law abiding citizens to go about their activities without fear.

DSP Tanko called on residents of the metropolis to co-operate with the security personnel to be able to carry out their mandate.

The police in the northern region have arrested some suspects following the killing of policewoman, Corporal Agartha Nana Nabin, at the police checkpoint at Mashegu in the Sangnarigu municipality, last week.

They have also intensified patrols especially in the night on major streets of the metropolis.