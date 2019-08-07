Ghana: 139 Theologians Graduate From IBIS

The Immanuel Bible Institute and Seminar (IBIS), Ghana campus, on Saturday held a graduation ceremony for 139 students from its Accra campus that successfully completed their course of study in Theology.

Of the 139 students, 14 received Doctor of Philosophy in Theology Degree (PH.D.), 44 received Doctor of Theology Degree (TH.D.), 25 received Master of Theology Degree (TH.M.) and 56 received Bachelor of Theology Degree (TH.B.).

Dr Fred Opoku-Gyimah, Chancellor of IBIS, congratulated the class of 2019 for the zeal and determination shown in their pursuit of theology.

He noted that they had been trained to know that their potential would enable them to fulfil their purposes and had been given the opportunity to make a difference in their churches and community.

Dr Opoku-Gyimah urged them to be models to all Christian faiths to ensure that each church achieved spiritual growth.

Dr John Agyemang Boateng, the National Director of the Ghana campus, in his address noted that this year's graduands came from diverse professional fields to study in Theology.

"As a result, the discussion during lectures has been multi-faced in perspective, and this greatly helped enrich the learning experience of all the graduands," he added.

He noted that IBIS Ghana continues to expand its reach as it has set up two satellite campuses in Tamale and Asamankese, thus bringing the total number to seven, and plans to construct a new lecture hall and administration block at New Bortianor.

Dr Boateng, stated that the graduands now possessed the key to success and urged them to take a risk and unlock the door of opportunity that awaits them, adding, "A ship in the harbour is safe, but that is not what ships are built for."

Dr Opoku-Gyimah, later conferred on Dr Boateng the position of Pro Vice Chancellor of IBIS and urged him to be a good and trustworthy leader to help push IBIS forward.

He noted that upon consultations with the board of directors of IBIS, the position was given to him due to his efficient and effective leadership in the Ghana campus.

Dr John Agyemang Boateng is to serve as both the National Director of the Ghana Campus and the Pro Vice Chancellor.