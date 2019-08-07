Ghana: Suspected 'Killers' of Policewoman Remanded

Tamale — The Tamale District Court yesterday remanded into prison custody, four accused, who were arrested by police in connection with the murder of Corporal Agartha Nana Nabin.

They are suspected unidentified armed robbers, who shot and killed the policewoman and bolted with weapons belonging to the police at Malshegu, a suburb of the Sangnarigu municipality of the Northern Region, last week.

The accused, Issahaku Yakubu Kabon-Naa, Anass Issahaku alias Chief Kanzoli, Zulika Abdalla and Mahama Nashiru, were charged with four accounts of conspiracy to commit crime to wit murder, murder, unlawful possession of fire arms and military accoutrements.

The court presided by Amadu Seidu put them into prison custody to reappear on the August 22, 2019.

The fifth accused, who sustained gunshot wounds during the arrest, was still on admission at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) under security guard.

The accused were apprehended by the northern regional police command during a special operation a day after the murder of Cpl Nabin at Mashegu in the Sangnarigu municipality.

The policewoman was among three police personnel, who were attacked while on duty at Star Oil Fuel station at Mashegu.

An eyewitness, who only gave his name as Adam, in an interview with the Ghanaian Times, said the four suspected armed robbers stormed the fuel station with unregistered saloon car and fired indiscriminately leading to the death of the policewoman.

He stated that the police took to their heels when the suspected armed robbers opened fire on them.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Tamale Teaching Hospital mortuary.

The Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) James Oppong-Boanuh, who visited the family of the deceased to console them, gave the assurance that the police was going to do everything possible to arrest the culprits.

The Police Command announced a GH¢10,000 reward for anyone who would volunteer information that would help the police to apprehend the criminals.

Just a day after the IGP's visit to the family, accused were arrested at Warishie a suburb of Tamale.