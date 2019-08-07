Nigeria: Sallah - Govt Declares August 12, 13 Public Holidays

The federal government has declared August 12 and 13 as public holidays for the 2019 Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.
According to a statement yesterday, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ehuriah, congratulated Muslims on the occasion and advised Nigerians, at home and in the Diaspora, to use the period of the celebration to embrace the virtues of love, humility, peace and sacrifice as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Mohammed (PBUH).
Ehuriah advised Nigerians to shun any form of disruptive tendencies and join hands with the federal government to build a peaceful, strong and united Nigeria so as to achieve an enviable Next Level of growth and development.
"The President Muhammadu Buhari administration will protect the lives and properties of Nigerians," she said, adding that security agencies under the ministry had been directed to ensure "adequate security, before, during and after the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations."
The official said the government's desire for all Nigerians is to live a life of sacrifice, charity and love for one another.
She wished Nigerians happy, peaceful and fulfilling Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.
