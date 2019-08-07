Ghana: 'Public Must Complement Govt's Efforts in Making Education Accessible'

It is important for members of the public to complement the government's efforts in making education accessible to every child because education contributes to development.

"Government cannot do all alone so we as patriotic citizen must help in ensuring that every child gains access to quality education irrespective of his or her background.

"Poverty must never be a hindrance to the progress of a child especially when it comes to education, considering the high number of schools across the country."

The proprietor of Libal Trinity Academy, Mr Solomon S. Bagmae, made the assertion during the 10th anniversary celebration of the school held on Saturday at Maheam, a suburb of Kasoa in the Ga South municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

He stated that when various school focused on providing scholarships to deprived students, the burden on the government would be eased and the country would move a step closer to the realisation of goal 4 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which seeks to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

Mr Bagmae revealed that his outfit had always ensured some residents of Maheam, who could not afford to take their wards to school were given admission for free or at a very low cost.

"This is how Libal Trinity Academy, chooses to make a change in the society because we believe that the children are our future leaders," Mr Bagmae added.

Over the years, the school, he revealed, continued to set the pace among its counterparts in the area, by producing pupils who were disciplined both morally and academically.

The propriety urged parents and guardians to ensure their wards did not spend their free time in the company of bad friends, saying with the high rate of drug abuse among teenagers lately, more effort must be directed at making sure children were safe both at home and in school.

He expressed gratitude to the pupils and teachers of the school for their contribution towards a successful 10th anniversary and was hopeful that the years ahead would be better.

Dr Samuel Nkumbaan, lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon and Chairperson for the occasion, on his part congratulated the school for its achievement, adding that 10 years of nurturing and educating children was not an easy task.

He further appealed to philanthropists and corporate organisations to support the school with a library and Information Communication Technology (ICT) laboratory.