Ghana: Black Queens, Meteors Commence Camping Today

International football returns to the scene late August when the senior female national team, the Black Queens and the national U-23 male team, the Black Meteors prepare for their respective assignments.

That has led to invitation of players to the two teams who are all expected to commence camping from today as Ghana aims to books places in upcoming international tournaments.

With the Tokyo 2020 as their ultimate focus, both teams are expected to begin preparation as dates for their respective qualifiers draw near.

Consequently, the coaches of the two sides, Mercy Quarcoo-Tagoe of the Black Queens and Ibrahim Tanko of the Black Meteors have handed invitations to players to report for camp.

Coach Mercy Quarcoo-Tagoe invited 30 players to camp as the team begins preparations for their Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers with her male counterpart, Tanko inviting 22 players.

Members of the Black Queens invited include Goalkeepers: Fafali Dumehasi (Police Ladies); Barikisu Isshaku (Northern Ladies); Abigial Tawiah-Mensah (Sea Lions); Azume Adams (Prisons Ladies).

Defenders: Janet Agyir (Afturelding), Gladays Amfobea (LadyStrikers), Justice Tweneboa (Ampem Darkoa), Ellen Coleman (LadyStrikers) , Anatasia Akyaa (Sea Lions), Linda Addai (Soccer Intellectuals), Philicity Asuako (Police Ladies), Vida Opoku (Police Ladies), Blessing Agbomadzi (Sea Lions), and Rita Okyere (Prisons Ladies).

Midfielders: Juliet Acheampong (Prisons), Portia Boakye (Djurgarden) Grace Asantewaa (EDF Logrono), Joyce Antwiwaa (Ashtown Ladies), and Cynthia Boakye Yiadom (Army Ladies) and Priscilla Okyere (Rayo Vallecano) Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah (Ampem Darkoa).

Strikers: Alice Kusi (Shabab Al-Ordon), Mavis Owusu (Ampem Darkoa), Mukarama Abdulai (Northern Ladies), Ernestina Tetteh (Halifax), Elizabeth Owusua (Sea Lions), Grace Animah (Police Ladies), Leticia Adjei (Samara Ladies) Princella Adubea (Sporting Huelva) and Milot Pokuaa (Hasaacas Ladies).

Members forming the Hearts and Kotoko dominated Black Meteors are GOALKEEPERS; Kwame Baah - Asante Kotoko; Richmond Ayi - Hearts of Oak and Kumson Augustine - Crystal Palace.

DEFENDERS: Christopher Bonny - Hearts of Oak; William Denkyi - Hearts of Oak;

Evans Mensah - Kotoko; Issah Yakubu - Dreams FC; Ali Ouattara - Medeama FC;

Kojo Amoako - Ashanti Gold FC; Kodjou Emmanuel - Attram de Visser Academy;

Zakaria Fuseini - Brekum Chelsea; Michael Agbekornu - Dreams FC; Caleb Amankwaa - Aduana Stars and Habib Mohammed - Asante Kotoko.

MIDFIELDERS: Briama Forster -Berekum Chelsea; Abdul Nuredeen - Vision FC;

Yussif Oduro - Okyeman Planners and Nasiru Hamza - Inter Allies FC.

STRIKERS: Akese Akese - Nzema Kotoko; Kwame Opoku - Nkwransa Warriors;

Adiwah Peter Ernest - Emmanuel FC and Eric Dupey - Star Madrid.

A statement from the FA indicates that the Queens will face Gabon in a double header on August 26 with the return leg scheduled for September 1.

The Meteors will engage Algeria in the qualifier that grants passage to the African championship that determines continental participants at the football competition of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

An FA statement pointed out that the invited players will report to camp today.