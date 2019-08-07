Ghana: AirtelTigo Ghana Launches New Bundle Package

As part of efforts to improve customer satisfaction, AirtelTigo Ghana on Wednesday launched its new bundle package.
Dubbed "FUSE" bundle, it would enable existing and new prepaid customers to call all networks and browse the internet at affordable price points with no expiry date.
Speaking at the launch of the product in Accra yesterday, Mr Murthy Chaganti, Chief Operating Officer of AirtelTigo Ghana, said the innovation was designed to meet the voice and data needs of its customers.
"It is based on extensive research and feedback from customers who highlighted the need for talk time and data to browse the internet in one package," he added.
Mr Chaganti, noted that "Fuse" bundle allowed customers to plan based on their budget while they remained in control of their voice and data bundle.
The AirtelTigo Chief Operating Officer reiterated his outfit's commitment to offer customers value for their money.
"In line with our brand promise of making life simple for Ghanaians, AirtelTigo will constantly listen to its customers and work towards improving their experience by introducing innovative and exciting products and services," he stressed.
The Marketing Operations Director of the company, Mr Pius Tuffour, explained the mechanics for subscription, saying, "Our customers can subscribe to "Fuse" by dialling *567."
He urged customers to dial or call the customers care line or alternatively visit any AirtelTigo shop nationwide for assistance.
Mr Tuffour said the "Fuse" bundle could be accessed through AirtelTigo mobile money and scratch cards.
Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.