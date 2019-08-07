Ghana: AirtelTigo Ghana Launches New Bundle Package

As part of efforts to improve customer satisfaction, AirtelTigo Ghana on Wednesday launched its new bundle package.

Dubbed "FUSE" bundle, it would enable existing and new prepaid customers to call all networks and browse the internet at affordable price points with no expiry date.

Speaking at the launch of the product in Accra yesterday, Mr Murthy Chaganti, Chief Operating Officer of AirtelTigo Ghana, said the innovation was designed to meet the voice and data needs of its customers.

"It is based on extensive research and feedback from customers who highlighted the need for talk time and data to browse the internet in one package," he added.

Mr Chaganti, noted that "Fuse" bundle allowed customers to plan based on their budget while they remained in control of their voice and data bundle.

The AirtelTigo Chief Operating Officer reiterated his outfit's commitment to offer customers value for their money.

"In line with our brand promise of making life simple for Ghanaians, AirtelTigo will constantly listen to its customers and work towards improving their experience by introducing innovative and exciting products and services," he stressed.

The Marketing Operations Director of the company, Mr Pius Tuffour, explained the mechanics for subscription, saying, "Our customers can subscribe to "Fuse" by dialling *567."

He urged customers to dial or call the customers care line or alternatively visit any AirtelTigo shop nationwide for assistance.

Mr Tuffour said the "Fuse" bundle could be accessed through AirtelTigo mobile money and scratch cards.