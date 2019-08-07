Ghana: Narh-Bita Hospital Introduces herbal Medicine Treatment

Tema — The Narh-Bita Hospital in Tema has introduced herbal medicine treatment alongside its orthodox form of medication for patients attending the hospital.

This follows the granting of accreditation by the Ministry of Health (MoH) to the hospital's nursing training college, to train candidates in plant medicine and research to ensure its effective practice in the country.

Dr Edward A. Narh, founder and medical director of Narh-Bita disclosed this here at a durbar at the weekend as part of activities to mark the 40th anniversary celebration of the hospital.

Dedicated staff were awarded for excellence.

Established on August 1, 1979, in a three-bedroom facility with three staff, a medical officer, a nurse, an orderly with himself as a family physician consultant and his wife, Mrs Beatrice Narh, a family physician consultant, Narh-Bita started the first day with 13 patients.

Today, the hospital now treats over 250 patients a day, with a population of 210 staff 15 doctors and physician assistants, 14 visiting medical consultants and 98 nurses, paramedics, among others.

Dr Narh said by dint of hard work and good customer care, Narh-Bita has grown into one of the largest private hospitals in Tema, providing both general and specialist care to clients as well as organising outreach and health education programmes to surrounding communities.

Aside that, he said the co-founders of the hospital have established a college attached to it for training nurses, laboratory technicians, physician assistantship and pharmacy technicians. It also has a theology and missions school.

Some of the challenges, Dr Narh enumerated, included undue delays in medical claims from the National Health Insurance Scheme and escalating cost of medical equipment.

"Our vision is to build a multipurpose hospital with satellite centres providing comprehensive quality healthcare to increasing urban and rural population," he said.

Nana Kwaku Dei I, Development Chief of Pakro, who chaired the function, called on private health institutions to make customer service a priority and urged government to step up support for the private health institutions.