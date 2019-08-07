Ghana: Stop Mimicking Disabled in Movies - Gender Minister

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Ms Cynthia Morrison has expressed worry about the rate at which persons with disability (PWDs) are constantly mimicked in movies and called for an immediate stop to the practice.

"I do not find that funny at all, it is rather dehumanising and totally wrong and must stop," she said.

She urged the public to rather help promote such individuals because they are differently able and need to feel loved and accepted in the society.

Mrs Morrison was speaking at the launch of a campaign aimed at protecting the rights of persons with disabilities in Accra, yesterday.

Dubbed, 'Equal World Campaign Ghana', the initiative is also aimed at soliciting government's support to ratify the Africa disability protocol and also adopt an employment equity policy to promote equal and accessible employment for PWDs.

According to the minister, it was very important for the rights of PWDs to be respected in the country and the world at large, adding that if much attention was directed at helping to unearth the potentials of PWDs, Ghanaians would be amazed at the outcome.

She further advised parents to teach their children to love everybody irrespective of how they looked.

Mrs Morrison further encouraged PWDs to see themselves as people who are very relevant to the society.

"Let the world know who you are, do not look down on yourselves, accept who you are, get yourself busy in something profitable and you will excel with determination," she advised.

The minister assured that her outfit would continue to support PWDs to unearth their potentials and support them when the need arises.

Throwing more light on the campaign, Programme Manager of Sightsavers, a non-governmental organisation, David Agyemang indicated that an estimated 15 per cent of the world's population had some form of disability adding that the campaign would help reduce the level of discriminations PWDs faced.

"The disability movement in Ghana is therefore joining the global campaign to support the advocacy on inclusion and effective participation of persons with disabilities," he said.

He called on government to put in mechanisms to promote the full inclusion of effective participation of persons with disabilities.