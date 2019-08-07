Ghana: E-Ananse Library Opened in Accra to Improve Reading Among Children

In a bid to improve upon reading among Ghanaian and African children, the e-Ananse library has been opened in Accra.

The Corporate Social Responsibility initiative by Westblue Consulting is also aimed at reintroducing kids to African culture with the use of Ghana's Kwaku Ananse folklore.

Speaking at the official opening of the Osu library, General Manager at Westblue, Kingsley Abeyieh said, the e-ananse libraries would help children know more around Africa and improve upon their reading.

"The libraries located in Osu and Legon have books for Africans and people with African descent. As a company, we believe that Africans can do whatever they can and need to expose children to our culture," he said.

"We need to inculcate the habit of reading and positive thinking into children so they do not drift away," he stressed.

He said the libraries also have books for adults and encouraged parents to visit the libraries with their children and share the experience of reading in groups with them.

"This is a whole new concept in libraries in Ghana and it's unique because of content as the books are predominantly of African descent," Project Consultant, Sylvia Arthur added.

Each library she said have great collections that would impact greatly on the lives of children and adults.

"There's a comprehensive programme where kids would read under the library's hut and learn with assistance from trained professionals to help children read and understand," she said.

This she said would help revitalise Ghana's reading culture and give children the tools and right literature to compete with the outside world.

"Each library has a unique focus on African heritage and identity, both in its design and its contents, serving as a cultural heritage centre based on our African folklore storytelling tradition in which stories come alive," she explained.

"Our vision is to make a major contribution to developing a literate society by creating an environment in which Ghanaians feel supported and inspired to be more literate individuals through the introduction of e-Ananse libraries across the country," she stated.