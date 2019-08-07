Tanzania: Vice President Launches New Laboratory At Sokoine University

Morogoro — Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan today laid a foundation stone for construction of a modern laboratory at Sokoine University of Agriculture.

The ceremony was also attended by former Chief Justice, who is also SUA chancellor Mr Joseph Warioba, minister of science, technology and vocational training Professor Joyce Ndalichako, SUA vice-chancellor Prof Raphael Chibunda, minister in President's office (Regional administration and Local government) Mr Selemani Jafo, minister for industry and trade Innocent Bashungwa and Morogoro Regional Commissioner Dr Steven Kebwe among others.

The Vice President also laid a foundation stone for construction of Muruz Wilmer East Africa Millers Linited.