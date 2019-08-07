Liberia/South Africa: Terrence Tisdell Makes Baroka FC Debut

Liberian youngster, Terrence Tisdell has marked his debut for Baroka FC in the ABSA Premiership.
Tisdell was in action recently for his club in their 2-2 draw with Cape Town FC at the Pietersburg Stadium.
The 21-year-old, who joined Baroka FC from Portuguese Club Associação Desportiva Sanjoanense, came on as a second half substitute in the 62nd minute for South African international Kagiso Isaac Selemela.
Cape Town took the lead in the 22nd minute through Keanu Cupido, and later got their second in the 30th minute through Kermit Erasmus.
However, Mduduzi Mdantsane score for Boroka FC in the 32nd minute, before Tshediso Patjie restored the hosts hope to leveled the score in the 41st minute.
Tisdell, who was clearly eager to mark his debut, showed up an energetic performance, despite not scoring.
The lad is expected to play a key role in Baroka FC squad.
