Liberia: Lisgis On Conduct of National Census

The Liberia Institute of Statistic And Geo-Information Services says it is in full preparedness to conduct the 2019 National Population and Housing Census across the Country.

Speaking Friday, August 2, 2019 at news conference, the Communications Director Varfee Homes said currently LISGIS has raised about 50% of what is required to conduct the National Census nationwide.

According to him, contributing donor agencies, partners including the Government of Liberia have made initial contributions to the census process through the pool fund.

Mr. Holmes said the Swedish Government has committed 7.8 million to the process and has so far made available 4m while the World Bank has made available 1m out of its 6m commitment, additionally he noted that the Liberian Government has also provided 1m out of its 6m dollars commitment to the process respectively.

Currently he told reporters that they are engaging national Government for the rest of the monies to be made available to ensure a smooth process, adding that they are so far receiving fruitful response.

The LISGIS Spokesman told reporters Friday that as part of their preparation stage, a full shipment of logistical supplies for the census including vehicles and other operational materials for the commencement of the first phase of the Census is on the way.

Already he indicated that a joint nationwide census preparedness assessment has been completed between LISGIS and the UNFPA.

The assessment, among other things, was intended to monitor LISGIS's infrastructure, logistical, technical and other facilities available which will subsequently pave the way for the deployment of technical and professional staff of the Statistical House.

As part of additional preparations of LISGIS, Varfee said a local technical team of the entity will depart Liberia for Malawi, Egypt, South Africa and Ethiopia to find out first-hand experience as well as knowledge shared on how they recently conducted their respective countries digital census processes.

He told reporters that a hired UNFPA census consultant is in the country.

During his stay in Liberia, Varfee said he will conduct an assessment of LISGIS's technical and statistical capacity, human, financial as well as infrastructural capacities of LISGIS for the conduct of the census and at the same time recommend would be gaps that should be fill in for the smooth operations of the process.

Furthermore, he told reporters that a Census Technical Adviser will shortly arrive in Liberia and will be followed by an international census consultant for the GIS.

He said both experts will work in a prepared way for the smooth conduct of the Geography planning exercise which takes central stage ahead of the census enumeration process.

However, the statistical house is said to be seeking extension from the national Legislature for the successful conduct of the census due to few reasons.

He named limited time for the December deadline for the conduct of the census, delay in resources mobilization, though he noted that this is so far behind them but mainly emphasized that the challenge is the geography mapping exercise which takes about ten months as he noted they are already behind the ten months' time frame.