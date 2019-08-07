Liberia: Muscat FC Signs Former Pags FC Midfielder

Liberia Football Association second division outfit, Muscat FC has put to record the first signing for the 2019/2020 League season campaign.

Muscat FC has officially sealed the signature of former Pags FC's midfielder, Adolphus Roberts, alias "Raul".

The 18-year-old completed a three-season deal with the Paynesville-based club, on Monday, August 5, 2019, for an undisclosed fee.