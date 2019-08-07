Liberia: Rep. Karfiah Denies Involvement in Satta's Murder

The Office of Bong County Electoral District #5 Representative Edward Karfiah has termed as false and baseless, allegations about the lawmaker's involvement in the gruesome murder of the late Satta Banda in Gbartala, Yellequelleh District.

Satta Banda, 17, a resident of Gbarnga in Electoral District #5 was found dead in a pool of blood in 2018 after she went outing with her friend to a nearby community.

Since her mysterious death, rumors continued to circulate in parts of the county about the lawmaker being aware of her death, but Representative Karfiah has since denied the allegation, terming it as false and baseless.

Lawrence Flomo, a political officer in the Bong County lawmaker's office told reporters that at no time has Representative Karfiah ever gotten involved into ritualistic practice in the county or elsewhere.

Flomo said the lawmaker is a devoted Christian who worships God and has nothing to do with ritualistic activities.

He said the information linking the Representative to such an inhumane act is a complete fabrication that is only intended to derail the high earned character of the lawmaker.

In an effort to establish facts leading to the death of 17-year-old Satta Banda, the County Attorney of Bong County, Jonathan N. Flomo told citizens of the county that a team of pathologists from the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) were conducting DNA Forensic Laboratory test on Satta's remains.

He said the investigations will cover a DNA profiling (also called DNA fingerprinting) which is intended to determine the DNA characteristics that is unique as fingerprints.

DNA profiling is a forensic technique in criminal investigations, comparing criminal suspects' profiles to DNA evidence so as to assess the likelihood of their involvement in the crime.

It is also used in parentage testing, to establish immigration eligibility, and in genealogical and medical research.

The Bong County Chief Prosecutor said the specimen (fingerprints, Sperm etc.) of seven suspects in the case have already been collected by the Liberia National Police -Bong County Detachment testing. The suspects include; Clarence Davis, J D Kolleh; Amos Molon; Amos Sulonteh; Jerry Faisue; and Exodus Faisue.

Meanwhile, three lawmakers in the county, Representatives Edward Karfiah; Josiah Marvin Cole and Senator Henry Yallah have presented $65,000 Liberian dollars through the 'Gospel Campaigners' for onward presentation to the bereaved families.

On July 26, 2019, the Gbartala Church of Christ and other churches under the banner, 'Gospel Campaign' raised fund to help the families underwrite other costs associated with investigations into the girl's death.

Lawrence Flomo told the citizens that the three Lawmakers saw the need to sympathize with the families during these periods of bereavement.

In appreciation of the gesture, the Minister of Gbartala Church of Christ Pastor Moses B. Sackie thanked the lawmakers for the cash presentation.