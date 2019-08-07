South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested in Hermanus With Abalone Valued More Than R3.9 Million

6 August 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A crime intelligence joint operation on 2019-08-06 between Western Cape Hawks, Crime Intelligence and DAFF led to the arrest of two foreign nationals aged 20 and 32 on 06 August 209.

The members searched a premises at the corners of Hoofweg and Bergsigstreet, Protea Park, Hermanus. They found a drying facility, and in two separate room's members found dry abalone and buckets with shucked abalone. They seized 526.1 kg dried and 644.0 kg wet abalone with an estimated street value R3 944 327-00.

The arrested suspects are due to appear in the Hermanus Magistrates Court on charges under the Living Marine Resources Act once charge.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Environment
Oceans
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Viral Dog Faeces Video - How Many Will Face South African Court?
Viral Dog Faeces Video - How Many Will Face South African Court?
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.