South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested in Hermanus With Abalone Valued More Than R3.9 Million

A crime intelligence joint operation on 2019-08-06 between Western Cape Hawks, Crime Intelligence and DAFF led to the arrest of two foreign nationals aged 20 and 32 on 06 August 209.

The members searched a premises at the corners of Hoofweg and Bergsigstreet, Protea Park, Hermanus. They found a drying facility, and in two separate room's members found dry abalone and buckets with shucked abalone. They seized 526.1 kg dried and 644.0 kg wet abalone with an estimated street value R3 944 327-00.

The arrested suspects are due to appear in the Hermanus Magistrates Court on charges under the Living Marine Resources Act once charge.