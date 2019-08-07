South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested in Hermanus With Abalone Valued More Than R3.9 Million

A crime intelligence joint operation on 2019-08-06 between Western Cape Hawks, Crime Intelligence and DAFF led to the arrest of two foreign nationals aged 20 and 32 on 06 August 209.
The members searched a premises at the corners of Hoofweg and Bergsigstreet, Protea Park, Hermanus. They found a drying facility, and in two separate room's members found dry abalone and buckets with shucked abalone. They seized 526.1 kg dried and 644.0 kg wet abalone with an estimated street value R3 944 327-00.
The arrested suspects are due to appear in the Hermanus Magistrates Court on charges under the Living Marine Resources Act once charge.
Read the original article on SAPS.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.