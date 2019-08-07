South Africa: Compelling Scrap Metal Dealers Not to Pay Cash Could Combat Copper Theft

After numerous incidents of copper theft in Mdantsane that led to the arrest of two suspects for theft of copper, police would like to appeal to the authorities to review cash payment by scrap metal dealers to those selling nonferrous goods including copper.
The damages caused by the theft of copper pipes are very costly and unbearable to the members of the community affected by crime.
Currently sellers are to produce only an identity document and sometimes false non existing addresses. Not even the proof of residence is required from them. The cash sale transaction will be done immediately.
The current system is not assisting the police in a fight against crime.
The scrap metal dealers can purchase non-ferrous goods, copper included and pay their clients through banking system.
The banking process will definitely help the police in their investigation and to curb theft of non-ferrous goods, especially copper. Those involved in the theft of copper will find it difficult to sell as they normally don't have banking accounts.
The two suspects, 20 and 24 years old respectively are due to appear in the Mdantsane Magistrate's Court soon on charges of theft.
