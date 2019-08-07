Tanzania: Public Awareness Programme On Key Government Agendas Launched

7 August 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Pius Rugonzibwa in Simiyu

THE Ministry of Trade and Industry has deployed a team of experts from its 15 agencies to provide public awareness on industrialisation, trade facilitation and investments agendas.

Briefing reporters on Monday at the ongoing Nanenane exhibitions here, the Ministry's Director for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Dr Consolatha Ishebabi said information sharing on industrialisation will be one of the key subjects.

She said the Ministry has discovered that majority of the people still think that many functions are still operating in Dar es Salaam while on the contrary people could be well served from their localities.

"We have deployed a team of experts here to deliver messages on these crucial government missions but also provide them with services without necessarily travelling to Dar es Salaam or Zonal offices,' she said.

Apart from Industrialisation and quality production of goods and services, the Ministry was also using Nanenane exhibitions this year to emphasize on registration of businesses which is now done electronically.

Another unique activity according to Dr Ishebabi was introducing cashew nuts in the Lake Zone regions instead of the crop remaining popular to the Coastal and Southern parts of the country.

"So we have come with a consignment of cashewnut and people are welcome to buy them and consume them for the good of their health apart from other economic advantages," she pointed out.

Commenting on industrial productivity and quality production, the Director said the government had embarked on implementing Kaizen philosophy that calls for innovations in attaining sustainable Industrial productivity.

Read the original article on Daily News.

